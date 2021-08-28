Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Insider Robert Guenthner Sells 5,902 Shares of Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $278,102.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,107,930.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Guenthner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 29th, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $371,117.76.

On Thursday, June 17th, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total value of $332,577.70.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $353,588.82.

NYSE:OSH opened at $46.72 on Friday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.41 and a 52 week high of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.81.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth about $55,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 255.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oak Street Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

