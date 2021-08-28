O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Sells 487 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $10,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 729.6% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 165,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,309,000 after acquiring an additional 145,445 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Booking by 15.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 488,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,199,000 after acquiring an additional 65,805 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 4,132.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,574,000 after acquiring an additional 53,882 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 24.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 241,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $562,148,000 after buying an additional 47,702 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Booking by 47.1% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 137,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,782,000 after buying an additional 43,885 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $28.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,305.47. 240,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,097. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,189.92. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,589.00 and a 52-week high of $2,516.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $94.66 billion, a PE ratio of 229.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($10.81) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,487.24.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.