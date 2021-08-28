O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $8.78 Million Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $8,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 42.4% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 25,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,624,000 after buying an additional 7,663 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21,224.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 122,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 122,254 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,366,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,400,000 after purchasing an additional 42,193 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,836,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 524,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,841,000 after acquiring an additional 148,592 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

MMC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.32.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,334,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,632. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.11 and a 12-month high of $157.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.24. The firm has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.