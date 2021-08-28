O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $6.56 Million Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 17.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,609 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $6,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 370.4% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 27.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 21.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $10,239,711.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 367,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,586,679.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total transaction of $5,727,653.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 149,971 shares of company stock worth $32,140,582. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded up $6.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $273.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,315,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,359. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.34 and a 1 year high of $275.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.41.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZS shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. KGI Securities started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.88.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.