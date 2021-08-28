O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $12.88 Million Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,799 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the period. Shopify makes up approximately 0.9% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $12,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Shopify by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,890,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Shopify by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,965,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Shopify by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Argus increased their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,635.53.

Shares of SHOP traded up $15.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,531.42. The stock had a trading volume of 521,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,817. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,507.85. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $839.40 and a twelve month high of $1,650.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

