NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 on October 6th

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.563 per share by the semiconductor provider on Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

NXPI traded up $4.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $226.51. 1,746,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,085,449. The stock has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a PE ratio of 61.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $117.25 and a fifty-two week high of $226.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.20.

In other news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total value of $2,520,205.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.77, for a total value of $526,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,240 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,984.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,082 shares of company stock worth $6,267,299. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

