Nwam LLC Trims Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Nwam LLC trimmed its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 13.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 631 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 125,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,401,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 256,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,455,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 44,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

URI opened at $355.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.01 and a 1 year high of $364.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.09. The firm has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.17.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

