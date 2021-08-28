Nwam LLC Acquires Shares of 6,500 Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 170,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after buying an additional 15,240 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,289,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,316,000 after buying an additional 418,973 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 173,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after buying an additional 17,930 shares during the period. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 43,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 25,731 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $31.03 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $34.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.55.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

