Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) CFO Sells $1,232,371.68 in Stock

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $1,232,371.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,603,550.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Buckley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Robert Buckley sold 48 shares of Novanta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.57, for a total value of $7,131.36.

Novanta stock opened at $151.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.65. Novanta Inc. has a one year low of $95.53 and a one year high of $151.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 122.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $167.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.32 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Novanta in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novanta in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novanta in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novanta in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novanta in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

