North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on October 8th

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Shares of TSE NOA opened at C$17.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$505.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of C$7.99 and a 52 week high of C$21.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.37.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOA. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Pi Financial boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on North American Construction Group to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.25.

In related news, Senior Officer Joseph Charles Lambert sold 31,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.54, for a total value of C$638,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,809,594.88. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total value of C$360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,084,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$37,517,004. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,894.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

