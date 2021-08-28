Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on JWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nordstrom from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.31.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $29.22 on Tuesday. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $46.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.62) EPS. Analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter worth about $282,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 3.1% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 133.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,836,000 after buying an additional 1,280,070 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 4.6% in the second quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 360,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,166,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter worth about $680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

