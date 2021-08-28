Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) PT Lowered to $37.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nordstrom from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nordstrom from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.31.

Shares of JWN opened at $29.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.41. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $46.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.62) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $650,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,893,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 15.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,269,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,690,000 after buying an additional 1,684,530 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,882,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $449,976,000 after buying an additional 1,479,995 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 133.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,836,000 after buying an additional 1,280,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,011,000. 51.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

