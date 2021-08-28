Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,250,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,909,000 after acquiring an additional 15,916 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,708,000 after acquiring an additional 20,413 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Nordson by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Nordson by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $233.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $178.60 and a 12 month high of $235.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nordson’s payout ratio is 37.23%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NDSN shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.75.

In other news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,000. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

