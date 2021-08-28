Nord/LB Reiterates €56.00 Price Target for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD)

Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EVD has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.50 ($73.53) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Commerzbank set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €60.92 ($71.67).

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €54.88 ($64.56) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.68. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €36.76 ($43.25) and a 12-month high of €60.86 ($71.60). The company’s fifty day moving average is €56.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

