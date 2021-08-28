Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 406,100 shares, a decrease of 52.2% from the July 29th total of 849,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 427,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of NMR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.83. The stock had a trading volume of 202,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.15. Nomura has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $6.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Nomura had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nomura will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nomura in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Nomura in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nomura in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Nomura in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Nomura in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. 0.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

