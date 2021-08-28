Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 406,100 shares, a decrease of 52.2% from the July 29th total of 849,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 427,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.
Shares of NMR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.83. The stock had a trading volume of 202,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.15. Nomura has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $6.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.84.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nomura in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Nomura in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nomura in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Nomura in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Nomura in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. 0.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nomura Company Profile
Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.
