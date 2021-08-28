Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Raises Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,782 shares during the period. Nutrien comprises about 1.9% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $9,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 567.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,888. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $36.56 and a fifty-two week high of $65.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.27.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.22%.

NTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Nutrien from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

