Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Invests $213,000 in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,883,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 15.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $9.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $504.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,350,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,336. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $321.77 and a 1 year high of $507.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $490.37.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

