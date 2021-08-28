Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Has $573,000 Stake in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp decreased its holdings in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,000 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Taitron Components were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taitron Components in the first quarter worth $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taitron Components by 179.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 12,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Taitron Components during the first quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Taitron Components news, CFO David Vanderhorst sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $28,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,100 shares in the company, valued at $178,383. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.38. 49,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.32. Taitron Components Incorporated has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Taitron Components Profile

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

