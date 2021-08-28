Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Has $5.30 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $5,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 49.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the first quarter valued at about $197,000. South Shore Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the first quarter valued at about $223,000.

Shares of EZU stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $50.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,187,583 shares. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.82.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

