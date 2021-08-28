Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Acquires Shares of 6,290 iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.18. The company had a trading volume of 739,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,535. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $44.71 and a twelve month high of $59.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.02.

