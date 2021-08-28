Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Mizuho

Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nissan Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of Nissan Chemical stock opened at $56.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.29. Nissan Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $46.57 and a fifty-two week high of $62.35.

Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Nissan Chemical had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $424.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.45 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Nissan Chemical will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and advanced materials and planning businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; and OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica.

