NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Receives $80.85 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.85.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,125,117.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEE. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $559,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 18.8% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 741,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,341,000 after purchasing an additional 117,206 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 89,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NEE opened at $83.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.39. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $66.79 and a one year high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

