NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Short Interest Update

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:NXGPY traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.43. 391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,076. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.86. NEXT has a 1-year low of $37.04 and a 1-year high of $59.76.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.7582 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from NEXT’s previous dividend of $0.43.

A number of research firms recently commented on NXGPY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NEXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

About NEXT

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

