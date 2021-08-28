Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Receives $160.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NXST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NXST stock opened at $148.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.59. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Nexstar Media Group has a 1 year low of $80.42 and a 1 year high of $163.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.12%.

In related news, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $26,932.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXST. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 143.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 876,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,641,000 after acquiring an additional 515,989 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 69.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 826,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,051,000 after acquiring an additional 339,198 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 40.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,128,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,420,000 after acquiring an additional 322,469 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth approximately $40,982,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 32.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 939,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,739,000 after acquiring an additional 230,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

