NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexImmune Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to employ the body’s own T cells to generate a specific, potent and durable immune response that mimics natural biology. NexImmune Inc. is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md. “

Shares of NEXI opened at $12.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.19 million and a PE ratio of -0.46. NexImmune has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.02.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NexImmune will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NexImmune by 14.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in NexImmune by 266.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in NexImmune by 97.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 47,260 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NexImmune by 11.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,359 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NexImmune by 75.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 155,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

About NexImmune

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

