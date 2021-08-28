NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “NexImmune Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to employ the body’s own T cells to generate a specific, potent and durable immune response that mimics natural biology. NexImmune Inc. is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md. “
Shares of NEXI opened at $12.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.19 million and a PE ratio of -0.46. NexImmune has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.02.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NexImmune by 14.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in NexImmune by 266.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in NexImmune by 97.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 47,260 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NexImmune by 11.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,359 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NexImmune by 75.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 155,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.
About NexImmune
NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.
Recommended Story: What is systematic risk?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexImmune (NEXI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for NexImmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexImmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.