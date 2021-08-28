NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NexImmune Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to employ the body’s own T cells to generate a specific, potent and durable immune response that mimics natural biology. NexImmune Inc. is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md. “

Shares of NASDAQ NEXI opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.19 million and a PE ratio of -0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.02. NexImmune has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54). As a group, equities research analysts predict that NexImmune will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEXI. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NexImmune during the first quarter worth $211,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NexImmune in the first quarter worth about $71,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of NexImmune in the first quarter worth about $5,790,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in NexImmune in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NexImmune during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

About NexImmune

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

