New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 16,046 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 764,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,046 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in PPL were worth $21,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PPL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in PPL by 17.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 357,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,001,000 after buying an additional 51,882 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in PPL by 5.7% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in PPL by 167.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 83.3% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

Shares of PPL opened at $29.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $25.47 and a 1-year high of $30.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.16.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

