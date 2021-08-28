New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,077 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $20,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSNC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 67.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 26.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.69.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $76.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.98. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.39 and a 52 week high of $79.71.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

