New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 107,049 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 959,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,049 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.57% of Univar Solutions worth $23,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,240,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,742,000 after purchasing an additional 570,883 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 7,250,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,175,000 after buying an additional 291,499 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,466,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,279,000 after buying an additional 111,660 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,950,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,178,000 after buying an additional 1,074,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,477,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,443,000 after buying an additional 119,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNVR opened at $24.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.05. Univar Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNVR. Barclays increased their price objective on Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank raised Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Univar Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 7,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $166,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

