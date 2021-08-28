New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NJR. Mizuho raised their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Jersey Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.60.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $37.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.53. New Jersey Resources has a 1 year low of $25.87 and a 1 year high of $44.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.13.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $367.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.53 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.56%.

In related news, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $413,541.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,088.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in New Jersey Resources stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 206,460 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.43% of New Jersey Resources worth $16,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.