NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.850-$5.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-$6.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.13 billion.NetApp also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.85-5.05 EPS.

Shares of NTAP traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.06. 2,295,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,371. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.95. NetApp has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $91.29. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Fox-Davies Capital lowered shares of NetApp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. NetApp currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.29.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

