Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Short Interest Up 412.5% in August

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 412.5% from the July 29th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Nedbank Group stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.20. The stock had a trading volume of 15,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,478. Nedbank Group has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $13.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.68.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.212 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

Nedbank Group Ltd. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Nedbank Ltd. It operates through the following business segments: Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, Nedbank Retail and Business Banking, Nedbank Wealth, Centre, and Fellow Subsidiaries.

