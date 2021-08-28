Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.130-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $468 million-$475 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $465.70 million.Natus Medical also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.260-$0.320 EPS.

Natus Medical stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,905. Natus Medical has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.94. The company has a market capitalization of $910.27 million, a P/E ratio of 666.92 and a beta of 0.52.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $115.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.10 million. Natus Medical had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 7.72%. Research analysts forecast that Natus Medical will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natus Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other Natus Medical news, VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $344,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alice D. Schroeder sold 2,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $80,655.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $333,096.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natus Medical stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 612.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

