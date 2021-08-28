Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on GASNY shares. Cheuvreux lowered Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of GASNY stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.09. The stock had a trading volume of 21,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,397. Naturgy Energy Group has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $5.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.3377 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, and Marketing segments.

