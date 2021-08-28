National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.400-$4.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.National Fuel Gas also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.050-$4.150 EPS.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $51.31. 238,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,284. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.85. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $37.87 and a one year high of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.72.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 62.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NFG shares. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $51.63 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Fuel Gas has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.03.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in National Fuel Gas stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 333,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,633 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of National Fuel Gas worth $17,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

