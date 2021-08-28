National Bankshares Raises The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$86.00

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$84.00 to C$86.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

BNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a C$85.00 target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$90.00 target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB cut their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$85.19.

BNS opened at C$79.39 on Wednesday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$53.54 and a 1-year high of C$82.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$96.47 billion and a PE ratio of 11.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$79.39.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The bank reported C$1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.85 billion. On average, analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.8812355 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.35%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

