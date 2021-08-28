National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) PT Raised to C$104.00 at BMO Capital Markets

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$101.00 to C$104.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$94.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.85.

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock opened at $78.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.98. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $80.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 20.18%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

