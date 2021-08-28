National Bank Financial Raises Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Price Target to $149.00

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from $139.00 to $149.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BMO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.27.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $100.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.14. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $56.96 and a one year high of $106.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.848 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marathon Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.4% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 7,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.6% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.5% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

