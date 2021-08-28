M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $8,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in M&T Bank by 355.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in M&T Bank by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,524,000 after buying an additional 29,309 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 68,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,445,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 4,430.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,218. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTB opened at $142.18 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.48 and a fifty-two week high of $168.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.91%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.19 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.76.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

