Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 911 Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 911 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Twilio by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 16.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,689,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,136 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 52.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,715,000 after purchasing an additional 943,403 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,097,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 34.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,887,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,138,255,000 after purchasing an additional 741,581 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

In related news, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $492,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,946,951.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,424 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.25, for a total transaction of $1,144,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,016 shares of company stock worth $66,186,460. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $361.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.82 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.52. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.23 and a 52 week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. Research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $394.98 price objective (up from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.96.

Twilio Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.