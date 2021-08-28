Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Invests $457,000 in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 67,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 38,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $49.81 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.55.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

