Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $313,000 Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 27.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PACW. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $879,000. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 58.2% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 82,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 30,239 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 238.4% in the first quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 98,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 69,578 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 188.7% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 59,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 38,690 shares during the period. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $9,537,000. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACW stock opened at $43.20 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $46.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.79. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.59.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PACW shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

