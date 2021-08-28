Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $289,000 Stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 46.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 47.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.3% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 502,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.6% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter valued at about $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

BECN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Beacon Roofing Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.15.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $53.85 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.61 and a twelve month high of $60.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.66. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 108,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.53 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,349.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julian Francis purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

