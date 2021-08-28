Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Buys 276 Shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Regal Beloit by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,511,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,958,000 after acquiring an additional 147,283 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 10.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,190,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,907,000 after purchasing an additional 310,913 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 11.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,397,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,453,000 after purchasing an additional 144,795 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 9.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 763,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,921,000 after purchasing an additional 65,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 138.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 671,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,865,000 after purchasing an additional 390,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBC opened at $152.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Regal Beloit Co. has a 12-month low of $91.82 and a 12-month high of $159.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.47.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.24. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regal Beloit Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.88%.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their target price on Regal Beloit from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

