Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $75.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.05. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.49 and a 52-week high of $87.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

