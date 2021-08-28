MotorVac Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVAC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MotorVac Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVAC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the July 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MVAC remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,771. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01. MotorVac Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.40.

About MotorVac Technologies

MotorVac Technologies, Inc manufactures fuel system cleaning equipment and detergents for gasoline and diesel powered engines. Its core products include the MotorVac CarbonClean System for gasoline engines and the Industrial Diesel Tune System for diesel engines. These systems comprise a fuel system diagnostic and cleaning machine and various proprietary cleaning detergents.

