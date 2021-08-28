Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.090-$2.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.06 billion-$2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.700-$8.800 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $220.64.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $242.81. 748,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,634. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.01. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $149.81 and a one year high of $244.55. The company has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.75.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

In other news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $1,259,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Motorola Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,265 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Motorola Solutions worth $83,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

