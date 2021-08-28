Motorola Solutions, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.71 (NYSE:MSI)

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the communications equipment provider on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Motorola Solutions has increased its dividend by 36.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $242.81 on Friday. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $149.81 and a 52-week high of $244.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.01. The stock has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.75.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSI. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.64.

In related news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Motorola Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,265 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Motorola Solutions worth $83,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

