Motco Takes $52,000 Position in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO)

Motco bought a new stake in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 20,000.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 67.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ROBO opened at $67.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.40. Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF has a 12-month low of $45.80 and a 12-month high of $72.28.

