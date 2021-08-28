Motco Acquires 172 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Motco raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in FedEx were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth about $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 103.1% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 273.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $267.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $286.12. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $217.40 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The company has a market cap of $71.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FDX shares. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.04.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

